(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keynote Address from the Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Mike Obadal at the Army Aviation Association of America

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    The U.S. Under Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Michael Obadal, speaks at the 2026 Army Aviation Warfighting Summit at the Army Aviation Association of America in Nashville, Tennessee, Apr. 15, 2026. The Army Aviation Warfighting Summit brings together senior Army aviation leaders, military decision-makers, and industry partners to discuss the future of Army aviation. The conference focuses on modernization priorities, operational readiness, current challenges, and emerging technologies across manned and unmanned platforms. It serves as a key forum for collaboration, insight sharing, and advancing mission-critical aviation capabilities. (U.S. Army courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003348
    VIRIN: 260415-A-IC490-6178
    Filename: DOD_111644484
    Length: 00:25:32
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keynote Address from the Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Mike Obadal at the Army Aviation Association of America, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Under Secretary of the Army
    Mike Obadal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video