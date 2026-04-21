Keynote Address from the Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Mike Obadal at the Army Aviation Association of America

The U.S. Under Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Michael Obadal, speaks at the 2026 Army Aviation Warfighting Summit at the Army Aviation Association of America in Nashville, Tennessee, Apr. 15, 2026. The Army Aviation Warfighting Summit brings together senior Army aviation leaders, military decision-makers, and industry partners to discuss the future of Army aviation. The conference focuses on modernization priorities, operational readiness, current challenges, and emerging technologies across manned and unmanned platforms. It serves as a key forum for collaboration, insight sharing, and advancing mission-critical aviation capabilities. (U.S. Army courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 13:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1003348
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-IC490-6178
|Filename:
|DOD_111644484
|Length:
|00:25:32
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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