NH Airman wins 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March

Master Sgt. Amber Martine wins the Norwegian Foot March on April 12, 2026, in Concord. The New Hampshire National Guard Airman outclassed 84 competitors to place first in back-to-back years. Known as the Marsjmerket, the event dates to 1915 when the Norwegian military used it to demonstrate combat readiness. Modern-day competitors don battledress uniforms and 25-pound packs to complete the 18.6-mile course in times set by age and gender. It marked the second-straight year that Martine won the march. Video by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston, JFHQ Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003147
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-HA185-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_111641422
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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