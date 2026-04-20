NH Airman wins 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March

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Master Sgt. Amber Martine wins the Norwegian Foot March on April 12, 2026, in Concord. The New Hampshire National Guard Airman outclassed 84 competitors to place first in back-to-back years. Known as the Marsjmerket, the event dates to 1915 when the Norwegian military used it to demonstrate combat readiness. Modern-day competitors don battledress uniforms and 25-pound packs to complete the 18.6-mile course in times set by age and gender. It marked the second-straight year that Martine won the march. Video by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston, JFHQ Public Affairs.