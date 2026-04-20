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    NH Airman wins 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March

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    CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Master Sgt. Amber Martine wins the Norwegian Foot March on April 12, 2026, in Concord. The New Hampshire National Guard Airman outclassed 84 competitors to place first in back-to-back years. Known as the Marsjmerket, the event dates to 1915 when the Norwegian military used it to demonstrate combat readiness. Modern-day competitors don battledress uniforms and 25-pound packs to complete the 18.6-mile course in times set by age and gender. It marked the second-straight year that Martine won the march. Video by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston, JFHQ Public Affairs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003147
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-HA185-2005
    Filename: DOD_111641422
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

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    This work, NH Airman wins 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norwegian Foot March

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