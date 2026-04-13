Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment of flood impacted areas with emergency management leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003074" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hawaii National Guard (HING) service members meet with state and county emergency management leaders during an incident awareness and reassessment aerial flight over flood impacted areas in Oahu, Hawaii, April 17, 2026. Emergency management partners at the state and county levels of government worked with the HING during the Kona Low storms to strengthen interoperability and support a unified response and recovery effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)