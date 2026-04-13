Hawaii National Guard (HING) service members meet with state and county emergency management leaders during an incident awareness and reassessment aerial flight over flood impacted areas in Oahu, Hawaii, April 17, 2026. Emergency management partners at the state and county levels of government worked with the HING during the Kona Low storms to strengthen interoperability and support a unified response and recovery effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003074
|VIRIN:
|260417-Z-XQ428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111640082
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment of flood impacted areas with emergency management leaders, by SPC Daniel Barcenas, SPC Donald Bond and Capt. Deborah Kwan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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