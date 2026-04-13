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    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment of flood impacted areas with emergency management leaders

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Daniel Barcenas, Spc. Donald Bond and Capt. Deborah Kwan

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii National Guard (HING) service members meet with state and county emergency management leaders during an incident awareness and reassessment aerial flight over flood impacted areas in Oahu, Hawaii, April 17, 2026. Emergency management partners at the state and county levels of government worked with the HING during the Kona Low storms to strengthen interoperability and support a unified response and recovery effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 22:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003074
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-XQ428-1001
    Filename: DOD_111640082
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment of flood impacted areas with emergency management leaders, by SPC Daniel Barcenas, SPC Donald Bond and Capt. Deborah Kwan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    disaster relief
    National Guard Bureau
    Kona Low
    April Severe Weather Response

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