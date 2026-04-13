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    Why I Serve - U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Love

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Love, assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia speaks about the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission in Washington March 27, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 20:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003069
    VIRIN: 260416-Z-VB701-6562
    Filename: DOD_111640064
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Why I Serve - U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Love, by SSG Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    National Guard
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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