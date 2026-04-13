Why I Serve - U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Love

U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Love, assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia speaks about the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission in Washington March 27, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 20:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003069
|VIRIN:
|260416-Z-VB701-6562
|Filename:
|DOD_111640064
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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