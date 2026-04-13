2026 Oregon Military Hall of Honors induction ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003024" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Six Oregon military veterans were inducted into the 2026 Oregon Military Hall of Honor during a formal ceremony held at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on April 18, 2026, in recognition of their acts of heroism and exceptional service to the nation.



The six inductees, all of whom served in the U.S. Army or the Oregon Army National Guard, are Specialist 5th Class Carston R. “Bud” Calkin, Sergeant First Class Riley E. Lott, Jr., Command Sergeant Major Bruch Conely, Major Charles “Larry” Diebert, Lieutenant Colonel Leonard DeWitt, and General Daniel R. Hokanson.