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    2026 Oregon Military Hall of Honors induction ceremony

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    CLACKAMAS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Six Oregon military veterans were inducted into the 2026 Oregon Military Hall of Honor during a formal ceremony held at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on April 18, 2026, in recognition of their acts of heroism and exceptional service to the nation.

    The six inductees, all of whom served in the U.S. Army or the Oregon Army National Guard, are Specialist 5th Class Carston R. “Bud” Calkin, Sergeant First Class Riley E. Lott, Jr., Command Sergeant Major Bruch Conely, Major Charles “Larry” Diebert, Lieutenant Colonel Leonard DeWitt, and General Daniel R. Hokanson.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003024
    VIRIN: 260419-A-LM216-7366
    Filename: DOD_111639147
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US

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    This work, 2026 Oregon Military Hall of Honors induction ceremony, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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