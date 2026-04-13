Six Oregon military veterans were inducted into the 2026 Oregon Military Hall of Honor during a formal ceremony held at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on April 18, 2026, in recognition of their acts of heroism and exceptional service to the nation.
The six inductees, all of whom served in the U.S. Army or the Oregon Army National Guard, are Specialist 5th Class Carston R. “Bud” Calkin, Sergeant First Class Riley E. Lott, Jr., Command Sergeant Major Bruch Conely, Major Charles “Larry” Diebert, Lieutenant Colonel Leonard DeWitt, and General Daniel R. Hokanson.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003024
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-LM216-7366
|Filename:
|DOD_111639147
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Oregon Military Hall of Honors induction ceremony, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.