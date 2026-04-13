Golden Knights descend over Long Beach Grand Prix

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003022" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 18, 2026) — Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform canopy relative work (CRW) during a demonstration at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. CRW is a discipline in which parachutists fly in close proximity and link their canopies in flight, demonstrating precise control, timing, and teamwork. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Dennison)