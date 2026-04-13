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    Golden Knights descend over Long Beach Grand Prix

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    LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Frank Strumila 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 18, 2026) — Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform canopy relative work (CRW) during a demonstration at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. CRW is a discipline in which parachutists fly in close proximity and link their canopies in flight, demonstrating precise control, timing, and teamwork. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Dennison)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 20:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003022
    VIRIN: 260418-A-AE864-1092
    Filename: DOD_111639071
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Golden Knights descend over Long Beach Grand Prix, by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Golden Knights
    U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute team
    Golden Knights Army Golden Knights
    Golden Knights Black Demonstration Team
    Long Beach Grand Prix
    U.S. Army

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