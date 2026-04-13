Golden Knights descend over Long Beach Grand Prix

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 18, 2026) — Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform canopy relative work (CRW) during a demonstration at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. CRW is a discipline in which parachutists fly in close proximity and link their canopies in flight, demonstrating precise control, timing, and teamwork. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Dennison)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 20:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003022
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-AE864-1092
|Filename:
|DOD_111639071
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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