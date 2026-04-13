Golden Knights deliver U.S. Flag into Long Beach Grand Prix

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003018" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 18, 2026) — Staff Sgt. John Schmertzler, a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, delivers the U.S. Army flag during an aerial demonstration at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 18, 2026. The demonstration highlights the team’s precision and professionalism while connecting America’s Army with the public at one of the nation’s premier motorsports events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Branden Guevara)