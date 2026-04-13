Golden Knights deliver U.S. Flag into Long Beach Grand Prix

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 18, 2026) — Staff Sgt. John Schmertzler, a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, delivers the U.S. Army flag during an aerial demonstration at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 18, 2026. The demonstration highlights the team’s precision and professionalism while connecting America’s Army with the public at one of the nation’s premier motorsports events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Branden Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 19:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003018
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-AE864-1978
|Filename:
|DOD_111639045
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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