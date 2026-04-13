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    Golden Knights deliver U.S. Flag into Long Beach Grand Prix

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    LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Frank Strumila 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 18, 2026) — Staff Sgt. John Schmertzler, a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, delivers the U.S. Army flag during an aerial demonstration at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 18, 2026. The demonstration highlights the team’s precision and professionalism while connecting America’s Army with the public at one of the nation’s premier motorsports events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Branden Guevara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003018
    VIRIN: 260418-A-AE864-1978
    Filename: DOD_111639045
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, Golden Knights deliver U.S. Flag into Long Beach Grand Prix, by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    golden knights
    US Army Parachute Team
    Golden Knights Army Golden Knights
    Golden Knights Black Demonstration Team
    US Army
    Long Beach Gran Prix

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