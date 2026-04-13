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    101st Rakkasans Conduct Night MOUT Assault at JRTC (3 of 4)

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Veasley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a nighttime assault on the Shughart-Gordon training complex during Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 17, 2026. The objective is one of the most significant missions of the rotation, requiring precise coordination between brigade, battalion and company-level elements to successfully secure the objective. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Veasley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003015
    VIRIN: 260418-A-SQ075-8895
    Filename: DOD_111639018
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, 101st Rakkasans Conduct Night MOUT Assault at JRTC (3 of 4), by SSG Joshua Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Urban Assault
    Rakkasan Army 101st
    MOUT
    JRTC 26-06

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