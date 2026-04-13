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    B-Roll- Utah welcomes first light infantry unit in over a century

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    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah Army National Guard officially activated the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment during a ceremony held April 18, 2026, marking a historic milestone for the state and formally ushering in its first traditional light infantry battalion in more than a century. The activation represents a deliberate transformation of Utah’s force structure and the culmination of years of planning to restore an infantry capability to the state’s National Guard. (Utah Army National Guard video by SFC Cambrin Bassett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003013
    VIRIN: 260418-A-SB126-7001
    Filename: DOD_111638912
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

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    This work, B-Roll- Utah welcomes first light infantry unit in over a century, by SFC Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #citizensoldier
    #1-204th
    #alwaysready
    #alwaysthere
    #campwilliams
    #infantry

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