U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct an assault on a training village during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 16, 2026. The training focuses on improving movement, communication, and weapons skills in Military Operation on Urban Terrain (MOUT). (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Veasley)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003005
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-SQ075-5003
|Filename:
|DOD_111638676
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 101st "Rakkasans" Soldiers Assault an Urban Training Village at JRTC (4 of 4), by SSG Joshua Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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