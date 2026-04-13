As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, it’s a moment to reflect on the enduring vigilance, reach and power that has safeguarded the nation’s liberty. For the Department of the Air Force, this quarter millennial is a tribute to a storied heritage of defending America in the air, space and cyberspace. From the early days of the Army Air Corps to the establishment of the U.S. Air Force as a global superpower, Airmen have been the defenders of freedom.
Music: Lorenzo Castellarin [BMI]; Universal Production Music
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 00:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002992
|VIRIN:
|260418-D-HR740-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111638209
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250: Celebrating 250 Years of Defending the American Dream, by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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