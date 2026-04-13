Engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Panamanian partners conduct a site brief during an engineering assessment of the Bridge of the Americas in Panama City, Panama, April 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District is working alongside Panamanian agencies to provide engineering expertise following a tanker explosion near the bridge, supporting ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and infrastructure resilience. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002976
|VIRIN:
|260410-O-QP400-1019
|Filename:
|DOD_111637553
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Mobile District Supports Bridge Assessment B-Roll Package, by Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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