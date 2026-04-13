2026 Best Mortar Competition EPK

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers and international partners compete in the 2026 Best Mortar Competition April 7–10, 2026, on Fort Benning, Georgia. The competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of indirect fire infantrymen, highlighting the expertise and readiness of the Army’s most skilled mortar crews.