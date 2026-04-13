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    2026 Best Mortar Competition EPK

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    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Basil Lee 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers and international partners compete in the 2026 Best Mortar Competition April 7–10, 2026, on Fort Benning, Georgia. The competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of indirect fire infantrymen, highlighting the expertise and readiness of the Army’s most skilled mortar crews.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002971
    VIRIN: 260407-O-JG144-6121
    Filename: DOD_111637504
    Length: 00:10:05
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 2026 Best Mortar Competition EPK, by Basil Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    infantry week
    BMC2026
    Infantry week 2026
    Best Mortar Competition 2026

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