2026 Best Mortar Competition EPK

U.S. Army Soldiers and international partners compete in the 2026 Best Mortar Competition April 7–10, 2026, on Fort Benning, Georgia. The competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of indirect fire infantrymen, highlighting the expertise and readiness of the Army’s most skilled mortar crews.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002971
|VIRIN:
|260407-O-JG144-6121
|Filename:
|DOD_111637504
|Length:
|00:10:05
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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