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    Building Dedication Ceremony: Williams Hall and Mallet Hall

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On April 16, 2026, at Fort Sill, Okla., 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment, 428th Field Artillery Brigade, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate and rename two barracks in honor of fallen Soldiers Spc. Lester Williams Jr. and Staff Sgt. Toby Mallet, preserving their legacy of service and sacrifice. The ceremony brought together leaders, Soldiers and family members to reflect on the enduring impact of both men.

    Key speakers Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Edward Crystal and Sgt. Maj. of the Army (Ret.) Michael “Tony” Grinston shared personal remarks highlighting the character, dedication and sacrifice of the honorees. By naming Williams Hall and Mallet Hall, Fort Sill reinforces its commitment to honoring those who gave their lives in service while inspiring current and future Soldiers who will live and train in these facilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002960
    VIRIN: 260416-D-NR812-1978
    Filename: DOD_111637078
    Length: 00:31:02
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, Building Dedication Ceremony: Williams Hall and Mallet Hall, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Barracks
    Fort Sill
    IMCOM
    building dedication
    Fires Center of Excellence
    artillery

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