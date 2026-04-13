On April 16, 2026, at Fort Sill, Okla., 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment, 428th Field Artillery Brigade, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate and rename two barracks in honor of fallen Soldiers Spc. Lester Williams Jr. and Staff Sgt. Toby Mallet, preserving their legacy of service and sacrifice. The ceremony brought together leaders, Soldiers and family members to reflect on the enduring impact of both men.
Key speakers Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Edward Crystal and Sgt. Maj. of the Army (Ret.) Michael “Tony” Grinston shared personal remarks highlighting the character, dedication and sacrifice of the honorees. By naming Williams Hall and Mallet Hall, Fort Sill reinforces its commitment to honoring those who gave their lives in service while inspiring current and future Soldiers who will live and train in these facilities.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002960
|VIRIN:
|260416-D-NR812-1978
|Filename:
|DOD_111637078
|Length:
|00:31:02
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Dedication Ceremony: Williams Hall and Mallet Hall, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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