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    1 SOW 2026 Tenant Survey

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    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Samantha Stein 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Col. Clayton Schuety and Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver, 1st Special Operations Wing command team, urge viewers to take the 2026 Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 1, 2026. The survey allows privatized housing and unaccompanied housing residents to express their opinions on living conditions that shape improvements and aid sustainment efforts to improve quality of life for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Samantha Stein)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002959
    VIRIN: 260407-F-UV715-5226
    Filename: DOD_111637076
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1 SOW 2026 Tenant Survey, by SrA Samantha Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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