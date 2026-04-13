1 SOW 2026 Tenant Survey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002959" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Clayton Schuety and Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver, 1st Special Operations Wing command team, urge viewers to take the 2026 Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 1, 2026. The survey allows privatized housing and unaccompanied housing residents to express their opinions on living conditions that shape improvements and aid sustainment efforts to improve quality of life for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Samantha Stein)