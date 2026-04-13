1 SOW 2026 Tenant Survey

Col. Clayton Schuety and Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver, 1st Special Operations Wing command team, urge viewers to take the 2026 Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 1, 2026. The survey allows privatized housing and unaccompanied housing residents to express their opinions on living conditions that shape improvements and aid sustainment efforts to improve quality of life for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Samantha Stein)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002959
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-UV715-5226
|Filename:
|DOD_111637076
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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