The Oklahoma National Guard, in partnership with Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management, hosted Exercise Lightning Strike, a domestic exercise scenario of an EF5 tornado, at Camp Gruber Training Center, April 14 and 15, 2026.
At the center of the exercise is the integration of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) across various scenarios, enabling real-time data sharing, improved situational awareness and more effective coordination among participating agencies.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002944
|VIRIN:
|260415-Z-DX255-9307
|Filename:
|DOD_111636753
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Lightning Strike Showcases OKNG, OEM Domestic Response with Integrated UAS Operations, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise Lightning Strike Showcases OKNG, OEM Domestic Response with Integrated UAS Operations
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