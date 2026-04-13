Combined forces show strength in competition

U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Nimmons, Battalion Commander of the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, speaks about the Battle Group Physical Fitness Competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 15, 2026. The NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland is composed of U.S. Soldiers, British Army troops, Croatian Armed Forces, and Romanian Land Forces. U.S. Soldiers in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002926
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-KC361-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111636301
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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