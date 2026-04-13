Combined forces show strength in competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002926" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Nimmons, Battalion Commander of the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, speaks about the Battle Group Physical Fitness Competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 15, 2026. The NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland is composed of U.S. Soldiers, British Army troops, Croatian Armed Forces, and Romanian Land Forces. U.S. Soldiers in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)