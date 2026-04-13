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    Combined forces show strength in competition

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    POLAND

    04.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Nimmons, Battalion Commander of the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, speaks about the Battle Group Physical Fitness Competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 15, 2026. The NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland is composed of U.S. Soldiers, British Army troops, Croatian Armed Forces, and Romanian Land Forces. U.S. Soldiers in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002926
    VIRIN: 260416-A-KC361-1001
    Filename: DOD_111636301
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PL
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Combined forces show strength in competition, by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    1st Cavalry Division
    366thMPAD26
    EFDI
    IBS26

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