U.S. and NATO: forces showcase their strength

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002924" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, alongside Croatian Armed Force soldiers assigned to the 17th Croatian Contingent and Romanian Land Force soldiers assigned to the 348th Air Defense Battalion, of the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, participate in a Battle Group Physical Fitness Competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 15, 2026. The NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland is composed of U.S. Soldiers, British Army troops, Croatian Armed Forces and Romanian Land Forces. U.S. Soldiers in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.