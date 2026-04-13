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    U.S. and NATO: forces showcase their strength

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    POLAND

    04.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, alongside Croatian Armed Force soldiers assigned to the 17th Croatian Contingent and Romanian Land Force soldiers assigned to the 348th Air Defense Battalion, of the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, participate in a Battle Group Physical Fitness Competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 15, 2026. The NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland is composed of U.S. Soldiers, British Army troops, Croatian Armed Forces and Romanian Land Forces. U.S. Soldiers in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002924
    VIRIN: 260416-A-KC361-1002
    Filename: DOD_111636265
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PL

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    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    1st Cavalry Division
    366thMPAD26
    EFDI

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