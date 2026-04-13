U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, alongside Croatian Armed Force soldiers assigned to the 17th Croatian Contingent and Romanian Land Force soldiers assigned to the 348th Air Defense Battalion, of the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, participate in a Battle Group Physical Fitness Competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 15, 2026. The NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland is composed of U.S. Soldiers, British Army troops, Croatian Armed Forces and Romanian Land Forces. U.S. Soldiers in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002924
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-KC361-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111636265
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and NATO: forces showcase their strength, by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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