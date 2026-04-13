AMLC partners with National Guard for medical maintenance mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002917" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command partnered with the Maryland National Guard to provide medical maintenance support to the 224th Medical Company (Area Support) near Gaithersburg over two days in early April. In preparation for an upcoming deployment for the 224th MCAS to complete annual training, AMLC technicians from its Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, performed maintenance checks, calibration and other services for about 130 pieces of medical equipment, ensuring readiness when called upon.