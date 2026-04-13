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    AMLC partners with National Guard for medical maintenance mission

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    GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command partnered with the Maryland National Guard to provide medical maintenance support to the 224th Medical Company (Area Support) near Gaithersburg over two days in early April. In preparation for an upcoming deployment for the 224th MCAS to complete annual training, AMLC technicians from its Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, performed maintenance checks, calibration and other services for about 130 pieces of medical equipment, ensuring readiness when called upon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 09:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002917
    VIRIN: 260401-A-BL065-1001
    Filename: DOD_111636132
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, AMLC partners with National Guard for medical maintenance mission, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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