U.S. Navy enforces the blockade on ships entering or departing Iranian ports

Audio of a Sailor aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), with video from the guided-missile destroyer’s embarked helicopter flying over the Gulf of Oman, as the U.S. Navy diverts a merchant vessel while enforcing the blockade on ships entering or departing Iranian ports. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs video)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 08:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002907
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-QQ327-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635934
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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