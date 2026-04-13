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    U.S. Navy enforces the blockade on ships entering or departing Iranian ports

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    AT SEA

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Audio of a Sailor aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), with video from the guided-missile destroyer’s embarked helicopter flying over the Gulf of Oman, as the U.S. Navy diverts a merchant vessel while enforcing the blockade on ships entering or departing Iranian ports. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 08:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002907
    VIRIN: 260416-N-QQ327-4001
    Filename: DOD_111635934
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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