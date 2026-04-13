Powidz Education Center B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002900" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers participate in a graduation ceremony and ribbon-cutting during the grand opening of the U.S. Army Garrison Poland Education Center in Powidz, Poland, April 15, 2026. Hosted by Majella Laham, Education Services Officer; Col. Jeremy A. McHugh, U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander; and Maria Diaz, Powidz deputy garrison manager. The event celebrates soldiers' pursuit in continuing education through partner institutions including the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The ceremony highlighted U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and supporting the professional and personal development of soldiers serving in Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)

Video Timestamps:

00:00-2:17 Soldiers participate in graduation ceremony

2:17-3:43 Leaders and school representatives conduct ribbon cutting

3:43-4:05 Cake cutting reception in the education center