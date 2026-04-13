U.S. Soldiers participate in a graduation ceremony and ribbon-cutting during the grand opening of the U.S. Army Garrison Poland Education Center in Powidz, Poland, April 15, 2026. Hosted by Majella Laham, Education Services Officer; Col. Jeremy A. McHugh, U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander; and Maria Diaz, Powidz deputy garrison manager. The event celebrates soldiers' pursuit in continuing education through partner institutions including the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The ceremony highlighted U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and supporting the professional and personal development of soldiers serving in Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)
Video Timestamps:
00:00-2:17 Soldiers participate in graduation ceremony
2:17-3:43 Leaders and school representatives conduct ribbon cutting
3:43-4:05 Cake cutting reception in the education center
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 06:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002900
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-SG940-7066
|Filename:
|DOD_111635592
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Powidz Education Center B-Roll, by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.