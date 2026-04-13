(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Powidz Education Center B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Thomas Madrzak 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers participate in a graduation ceremony and ribbon-cutting during the grand opening of the U.S. Army Garrison Poland Education Center in Powidz, Poland, April 15, 2026. Hosted by Majella Laham, Education Services Officer; Col. Jeremy A. McHugh, U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander; and Maria Diaz, Powidz deputy garrison manager. The event celebrates soldiers' pursuit in continuing education through partner institutions including the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The ceremony highlighted U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and supporting the professional and personal development of soldiers serving in Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)
    Video Timestamps:
    00:00-2:17 Soldiers participate in graduation ceremony
    2:17-3:43 Leaders and school representatives conduct ribbon cutting
    3:43-4:05 Cake cutting reception in the education center

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 06:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002900
    VIRIN: 260415-A-SG940-7066
    Filename: DOD_111635592
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Powidz Education Center B-Roll, by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation Ceremony
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    Education & Training
    366thMPAD26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video