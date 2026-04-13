2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign Kickoff at Incirlik

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002896" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An informational video with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, and 39th Air Base Wing personnel explaining what the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) is, how to donate, and the importance at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 17, 2026. The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the four charities that provide support to U.S. Air and Space Force personnel, their families, and retirees in need. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)