An informational video with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, and 39th Air Base Wing personnel explaining what the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) is, how to donate, and the importance at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 17, 2026. The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the four charities that provide support to U.S. Air and Space Force personnel, their families, and retirees in need. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 05:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002896
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635470
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign Kickoff at Incirlik, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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