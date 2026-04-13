(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign Kickoff at Incirlik

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TURKEY

    04.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    An informational video with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, and 39th Air Base Wing personnel explaining what the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) is, how to donate, and the importance at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 17, 2026. The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the four charities that provide support to U.S. Air and Space Force personnel, their families, and retirees in need. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 05:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002896
    VIRIN: 260417-F-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635470
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign Kickoff at Incirlik, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    usaf
    AFAF
    Airmen
    donations
    charity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video