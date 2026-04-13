USAG Stuttgart celebrates 133rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer

The Stuttgart Chief Petty Officers' Association hosts a celebration for the 133rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer at Patch Chapel on Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, April 10, 2026. The celebration was held to honor the rich traditions and heritage of the Navy Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 04:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002894
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-GR811-5411
|Filename:
|DOD_111635453
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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