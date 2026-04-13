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    USAG Stuttgart celebrates 133rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer

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    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    AFN Stuttgart

    The Stuttgart Chief Petty Officers' Association hosts a celebration for the 133rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer at Patch Chapel on Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, April 10, 2026. The celebration was held to honor the rich traditions and heritage of the Navy Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 04:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002894
    VIRIN: 260410-A-GR811-5411
    Filename: DOD_111635453
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

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    Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Association

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