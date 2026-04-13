USAG Stuttgart celebrates 133rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002894" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Stuttgart Chief Petty Officers' Association hosts a celebration for the 133rd birthday of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer at Patch Chapel on Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, April 10, 2026. The celebration was held to honor the rich traditions and heritage of the Navy Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)