Communication Strategy and Operations Marines Participate in COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise 2026

U.S. Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 6-10, 2-26. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing physical conditioning, technical acumen, and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable and efficient COMMSTRAT support within the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: ENERGETIC-GUTIAR-ROCK
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 05:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002892
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-BH827-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635287
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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