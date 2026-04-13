Communication Strategy and Operations Marines Participate in COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 6-10, 2-26. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing physical conditioning, technical acumen, and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable and efficient COMMSTRAT support within the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: ENERGETIC-GUTIAR-ROCK