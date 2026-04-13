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    Communication Strategy and Operations Marines Participate in COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise 2026

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines from across III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific participate in the Communication Strategy and Operations Field Training Exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 6-10, 2-26. The COMMSTRAT FTX is a five-day event focused on increasing physical conditioning, technical acumen, and tactical proficiency to provide commanders with capable and efficient COMMSTRAT support within the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: ENERGETIC-GUTIAR-ROCK

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 05:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002892
    VIRIN: 260410-M-BH827-5001
    Filename: DOD_111635287
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Communication Strategy and Operations Marines Participate in COMMSTRAT Field Training Exercise 2026, by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camera
    austere
    CommStrat
    tactical
    field training
    commstratftx26

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