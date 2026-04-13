COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 13, 2026) – Lt. Avery Smith, a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victims' Legal Counsel, talks with Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller (AKA DJ M-Pact) during a live radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 13, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 04:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002890
|VIRIN:
|260413-N-LS346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635277
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAPR Victims' Legal Counsel Radio Interview, by PO2 Colin Lightner and SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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