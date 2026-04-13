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    SAPR Victims' Legal Counsel Radio Interview

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner and Seaman Kylie Miller

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 13, 2026) – Lt. Avery Smith, a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victims' Legal Counsel, talks with Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller (AKA DJ M-Pact) during a live radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 13, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 04:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002890
    VIRIN: 260413-N-LS346-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635277
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, SAPR Victims' Legal Counsel Radio Interview, by PO2 Colin Lightner and SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SAPR
    Radio
    FFSC
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    SAPR VLC

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