National Technical Honor Society Induction Ceremony

SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 09, 2026) – The National Technical Honor Society Sasebo Chapter holds their annual induction ceremony at E.J. King Middle High School at Dragonvale Housing in Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 09, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 03:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002888
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635265
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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