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    National Technical Honor Society Induction Ceremony

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 09, 2026) – The National Technical Honor Society Sasebo Chapter holds their annual induction ceremony at E.J. King Middle High School at Dragonvale Housing in Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 09, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 03:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002888
    VIRIN: 260409-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635265
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, National Technical Honor Society Induction Ceremony, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    induction ceremony
    DODEA
    AFN Sasebo
    EJ King Middle High School
    NTHS
    Dragonvale Housing

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