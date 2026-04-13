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    Operation K.U.D.O.S. 2026

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosts Operation K.U.D.O.S. at the Bronco Soccer Field on April 11th, 2026. Operation K.U.D.O.S. was a simulated deployment for kids to help them better understand military service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002887
    VIRIN: 260417-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635258
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

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    This work, Operation K.U.D.O.S. 2026, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Military Child
    Operation KUDOS
    AFN
    event
    Yokota

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