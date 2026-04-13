Yokota Air Base hosts Operation K.U.D.O.S. at the Bronco Soccer Field on April 11th, 2026. Operation K.U.D.O.S. was a simulated deployment for kids to help them better understand military service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 01:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002887
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635258
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation K.U.D.O.S. 2026, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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