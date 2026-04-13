The University of Maryland Global Campus held it's commencement ceremony for its graduates located in Tokyo at the New Sanno Hotel on Saturday, April 8th. This event celebrates the accomplishments of UMGC's students receiving their degrees.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 01:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002872
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-EX148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635091
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 University of Maryland Global Campus Commencement Ceremony, by SrA Alana Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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