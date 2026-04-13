13th MEU Marines Conducts a Vertical Assault

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a vertical assault raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2026. The execution of this raid is a key event of the Amphibious Raid Course that tests BLT 2/4’s proficiency in complex raid-force tactics and enhances the 13th MEU’s operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 21:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002860
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-EF648-5221
|Filename:
|DOD_111634866
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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