13th MEU Marines Conducts a Vertical Assault

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002860" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a vertical assault raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2026. The execution of this raid is a key event of the Amphibious Raid Course that tests BLT 2/4’s proficiency in complex raid-force tactics and enhances the 13th MEU’s operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)