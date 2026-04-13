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    13th MEU Marines Conducts a Vertical Assault

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a vertical assault raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2026. The execution of this raid is a key event of the Amphibious Raid Course that tests BLT 2/4’s proficiency in complex raid-force tactics and enhances the 13th MEU’s operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 21:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002860
    VIRIN: 260410-M-EF648-5221
    Filename: DOD_111634866
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, 13th MEU Marines Conducts a Vertical Assault, by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    13th MEU, BLT 2/4, FromTheSea, VMM 364 (Rein.), I MEF, Raids

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