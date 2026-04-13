Atago Outdoor Flea Market, Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002851" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Local residents and personnel from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni browse items for sale at the Atago Outdoor Flea Market, Iwakuni, Japan, March 28, 2026. MCAS Iwakuni's Marine Corps Community Services sponsors several flea markets throughout the year, giving members of the community the opportunity to buy and sell homemade crafts and gently used items. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)