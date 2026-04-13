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    Atago Outdoor Flea Market, Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Local residents and personnel from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni browse items for sale at the Atago Outdoor Flea Market, Iwakuni, Japan, March 28, 2026. MCAS Iwakuni's Marine Corps Community Services sponsors several flea markets throughout the year, giving members of the community the opportunity to buy and sell homemade crafts and gently used items. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 21:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002851
    VIRIN: 260328-M-YS621-5459
    PIN: 260328
    Filename: DOD_111634819
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Atago Outdoor Flea Market, Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flea market
    Kizuna Stadium
    Atago Hills
    market
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Atago Outdoor Flea Market

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