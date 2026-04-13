Atago Outdoor Flea Market, Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

Local residents and personnel from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni browse items for sale at the Atago Outdoor Flea Market, Iwakuni, Japan, March 28, 2026. MCAS Iwakuni's Marine Corps Community Services sponsors several flea markets throughout the year, giving members of the community the opportunity to buy and sell homemade crafts and gently used items. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 21:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002851
|VIRIN:
|260328-M-YS621-5459
|PIN:
|260328
|Filename:
|DOD_111634819
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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