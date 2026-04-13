U.S. Marines, Australian soldiers, New Zealand soldiers participate in Bushmaster Competition

U.S. Marines, Australian soldiers and New Zealand soldiers take part in the Bushmaster Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 25-28, 2026. The 2026 Bushmaster Competition, hosted by 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, is a multi-event challenge hosted annually by the U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Reconnaissance community that evaluates LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle crews, including allied partners, on tactical proficiency, marksmanship, physical endurance, and reconnaissance skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Valkyrie-(Cinematic---Epic-Trailer-Music) composed by nicomaximilian/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and Trailer composed by Alexiaaction/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 20:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002850
|VIRIN:
|260412-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634817
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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