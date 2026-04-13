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    U.S. Marines, Australian soldiers, New Zealand soldiers participate in Bushmaster Competition

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines, Australian soldiers and New Zealand soldiers take part in the Bushmaster Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 25-28, 2026. The 2026 Bushmaster Competition, hosted by 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, is a multi-event challenge hosted annually by the U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Reconnaissance community that evaluates LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle crews, including allied partners, on tactical proficiency, marksmanship, physical endurance, and reconnaissance skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa)

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Valkyrie-(Cinematic---Epic-Trailer-Music) composed by nicomaximilian/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com and Trailer composed by Alexiaaction/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 20:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002850
    VIRIN: 260412-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634817
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    1st Marine Division, 3rd LAR, 2nd LAR, 1st LAR, 4th LAR

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