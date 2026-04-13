Marines Participate in MAIC Culminating Event

U.S. Marines participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Course culminating event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 9, 2026. The MAIC provides the skills necessary to effectively teach and lead Marine Corps Martial Arts classes, including advanced Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques, teaching methodologies, leadership training and safety protocols. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 20:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002842
|VIRIN:
|260409-M-CV013-9484
|Filename:
|DOD_111634739
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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