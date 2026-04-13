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    Marines Participate in MAIC Culminating Event

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Course culminating event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 9, 2026. The MAIC provides the skills necessary to effectively teach and lead Marine Corps Martial Arts classes, including advanced Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques, teaching methodologies, leadership training and safety protocols. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 20:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002842
    VIRIN: 260409-M-CV013-9484
    Filename: DOD_111634739
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    MAIC, USMC, MCMAP, Warfighting, MCIWEST, Training

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