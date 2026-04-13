Video covering week 16 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 13:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002808
|VIRIN:
|260416-D-D0439-2692
|Filename:
|DOD_111633695
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 16, by PO2 Tyler Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.