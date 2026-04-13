(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation testify before the House Appropriations Committee’s energy and water development, and related agencies subcommittee during a hearing about the fiscal year 2027 budget in Washington, April 16, 2026. Testifying are: Adam Telle, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works; Army Lt. Gen. William H. Graham Jr., chief of engineers and commander of the Corps of Engineers; and Andrea Travnicek, Interior Department assistant secretary for water and science.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 12:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002801
    Filename: DOD_111633590
    Length: 01:35:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video