Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002801" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation testify before the House Appropriations Committee’s energy and water development, and related agencies subcommittee during a hearing about the fiscal year 2027 budget in Washington, April 16, 2026. Testifying are: Adam Telle, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works; Army Lt. Gen. William H. Graham Jr., chief of engineers and commander of the Corps of Engineers; and Andrea Travnicek, Interior Department assistant secretary for water and science.