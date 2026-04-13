Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget

Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation testify before the House Appropriations Committee’s energy and water development, and related agencies subcommittee during a hearing about the fiscal year 2027 budget in Washington, April 16, 2026. Testifying are: Adam Telle, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works; Army Lt. Gen. William H. Graham Jr., chief of engineers and commander of the Corps of Engineers; and Andrea Travnicek, Interior Department assistant secretary for water and science.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 12:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002801
|Filename:
|DOD_111633590
|Length:
|01:35:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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