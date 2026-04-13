The Hungarian Lynx

Hungary has invested heavily in a modern tracked fleet as part of its wider defence modernisation effort, ordering more than 200 Lynx infantry fighting vehicles from arms manufacturer Rheinmetall back in 2020.
In response to growing threats to security, Allied Leaders decided at the NATO Summit in The Hague in 2025 to significantly increase investments in defence, reaching 5% of GDP by 2035. This decision ensures the Alliance will keep protecting its one billion people now and in the future with enough forces, resources and capabilities.
Investing in modern capabilities plays an essential role in future-proofing NATO’s defences. The new Lynx vehicles, due to be adopted by other Allied armies as well, are now contributing to strengthening NATO’s defences along its eastern flank.
This video takes you inside this modern vehicle, through the roles of a commander, gunner and driver, and shows why upgrades like this matter for NATO’s readiness and collective defence.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 10:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002788
|VIRIN:
|251102-O-D0483-1001
|PIN:
|002464
|Filename:
|DOD_111633071
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|SZEGED, HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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