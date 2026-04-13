2CR Best Squad Competition hype video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002773" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment execute a unit-level Best Squad Competition to evaluate individual teams before competing in higher-level competitions, Vilseck, Germany, April 9, 2026.The competition emphasized warfighter readiness through a series of events designed to test technical skill, tactical proficiency and physical endurance to determine the best squad. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steven Moseley) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.