2CR Best Squad Competition hype video

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment execute a unit-level Best Squad Competition to evaluate individual teams before competing in higher-level competitions, Vilseck, Germany, April 9, 2026.The competition emphasized warfighter readiness through a series of events designed to test technical skill, tactical proficiency and physical endurance to determine the best squad. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steven Moseley) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 05:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002773
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-WU363-2970
|Filename:
|DOD_111632503
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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