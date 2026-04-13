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    2CR Best Squad Competition hype video

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    GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Steven Moseley 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment execute a unit-level Best Squad Competition to evaluate individual teams before competing in higher-level competitions, Vilseck, Germany, April 9, 2026.The competition emphasized warfighter readiness through a series of events designed to test technical skill, tactical proficiency and physical endurance to determine the best squad. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steven Moseley) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 05:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002773
    VIRIN: 260409-A-WU363-2970
    Filename: DOD_111632503
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 2CR Best Squad Competition hype video, by SGT Steven Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    V Corps
    2D Calvary Regiment
    Stronger Together
    BestSquad Competition
    366thMPAD26
    EFDI

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