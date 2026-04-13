Fleet Week Houston Sunrise Salute

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) transit near Seawolf Park in Galveston, Texas, April 15, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week Houston commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002761
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-GQ491-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111632085
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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