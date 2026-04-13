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    Fleet Week Houston Sunrise Salute

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    GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) transit near Seawolf Park in Galveston, Texas, April 15, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Fleet Week Houston commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Perri Wood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 08:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002761
    VIRIN: 260415-M-GQ491-2001
    Filename: DOD_111632085
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Fleet Week Houston Sunrise Salute, by LCpl Perri Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    America250
    Fleet Week Houston
    Freedom250
    FWHTX
    FW Houston page

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