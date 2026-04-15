Lethal Kinetic Strike, April 15, 2026

On April 15, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002759
|VIRIN:
|260416-D-D0465-9332
|Filename:
|DOD_111632080
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
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