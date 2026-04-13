150th TMDE Mobilization Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002748" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eight members of the 150th Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) Support Detachment were recognized during a mobilization ceremony at Camp Whitycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on April 15, as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations.



The 150th TMDE is a key sustainment asset for the Army National Guard, maintaining accurate diagnostic equipment, ensuring compliance with Army calibration standards, and supporting unit readiness for all missions.