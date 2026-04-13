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    150th TMDE Mobilization Ceremony

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    CLACKAMAS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Eight members of the 150th Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) Support Detachment were recognized during a mobilization ceremony at Camp Whitycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on April 15, as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations.

    The 150th TMDE is a key sustainment asset for the Army National Guard, maintaining accurate diagnostic equipment, ensuring compliance with Army calibration standards, and supporting unit readiness for all missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002748
    VIRIN: 260416-A-LM216-5506
    PIN: 010001
    Filename: DOD_111631842
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 150th TMDE Mobilization Ceremony, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    National Guard, Mobilization, deployment, Oregon, ORARNG, TMDE

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