150th TMDE Mobilization Ceremony

Eight members of the 150th Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) Support Detachment were recognized during a mobilization ceremony at Camp Whitycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on April 15, as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations.
The 150th TMDE is a key sustainment asset for the Army National Guard, maintaining accurate diagnostic equipment, ensuring compliance with Army calibration standards, and supporting unit readiness for all missions.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 20:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002748
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-LM216-5506
|PIN:
|010001
|Filename:
|DOD_111631842
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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