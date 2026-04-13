Mokapu Elementary School MCBH honors military children on Purple Up Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002746" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, civilians, and families greet students while they arrive at school for Purple Up Day, at Mokapu Elementary School, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2026. Mokapu Elementary students were greeted by staff, family, and service members for Purple Up Day as they arrived at school in celebration of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)