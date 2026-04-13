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    Mokapu Elementary School MCBH honors military children on Purple Up Day

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines, civilians, and families greet students while they arrive at school for Purple Up Day, at Mokapu Elementary School, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2026. Mokapu Elementary students were greeted by staff, family, and service members for Purple Up Day as they arrived at school in celebration of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002746
    VIRIN: 260415-M-BT636-1001
    Filename: DOD_111631827
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mokapu Elementary School MCBH honors military children on Purple Up Day, by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCBH
    Purple Up Day
    USMC

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