U.S. Marines, civilians, and families greet students while they arrive at school for Purple Up Day, at Mokapu Elementary School, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2026. Mokapu Elementary students were greeted by staff, family, and service members for Purple Up Day as they arrived at school in celebration of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002746
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-BT636-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111631827
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mokapu Elementary School MCBH honors military children on Purple Up Day, by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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