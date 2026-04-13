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    Military Leaders Testify on FY 27 Readiness Posture

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Military leaders testify about their respective services’ fiscal year 2027 readiness posture before the House Armed Services Committee’s readiness subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 15, 2026. Testifying today are Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. John Lamontagne, Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Gen. Bradford Gering and Space Force Vice Chief of Operations Gen. Shawn Bratton.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 18:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002733
    Filename: DOD_111631620
    Length: 01:57:08
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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