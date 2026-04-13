Military Leaders Testify on FY 27 Readiness Posture

Military leaders testify about their respective services’ fiscal year 2027 readiness posture before the House Armed Services Committee’s readiness subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 15, 2026. Testifying today are Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. John Lamontagne, Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Gen. Bradford Gering and Space Force Vice Chief of Operations Gen. Shawn Bratton.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 18:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002733
|Filename:
|DOD_111631620
|Length:
|01:57:08
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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