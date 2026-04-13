War Department Leaders Testify About FY27 Missile Defense Programs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002729" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Civilian and military leaders testify about the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 missile defense activities before the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 15, 2026. Testifying today are Marc Berkowitz, assistant secretary of war for space policy; Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, direct report program manager for Golden Dome for America; Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, director of the Missile Defense Agency; and Army Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, commander of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.