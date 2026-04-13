War Department Leaders Testify About FY27 Missile Defense Programs

Civilian and military leaders testify about the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 missile defense activities before the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 15, 2026. Testifying today are Marc Berkowitz, assistant secretary of war for space policy; Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, direct report program manager for Golden Dome for America; Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, director of the Missile Defense Agency; and Army Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, commander of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 17:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002729
|Filename:
|DOD_111631482
|Length:
|01:28:30
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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