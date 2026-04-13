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    War Department Leaders Testify About FY27 Missile Defense Programs

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Civilian and military leaders testify about the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 missile defense activities before the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 15, 2026. Testifying today are Marc Berkowitz, assistant secretary of war for space policy; Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, direct report program manager for Golden Dome for America; Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, director of the Missile Defense Agency; and Army Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, commander of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 17:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002729
    Filename: DOD_111631482
    Length: 01:28:30
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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