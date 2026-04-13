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    All-Star Leadership Day Pittsburgh 2026

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    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The 171st Air Refueling Wing hosted All-Star Leadership Day at the base near Pittsburgh International Airport, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2026. The event brought approximately 400 area high school student leaders and peer influencers together with Air Force and Space Force members to explore STEM-focused career opportunities and leadership principles. Students participated in aircraft tours of a KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III, interactive demonstrations with Airmen across multiple career fields, and hands-on leadership challenge activities. The program is designed to provide immersive exposure to Department of the Air Force careers while strengthening relationships with the local community. The event featured a presentation and student engagement with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and former U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Paul Skenes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002727
    VIRIN: 260415-Z-NQ177-1001
    Filename: DOD_111631429
    Length: 00:14:05
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, All-Star Leadership Day Pittsburgh 2026, by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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