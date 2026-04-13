All-Star Leadership Day Pittsburgh 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002727" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 171st Air Refueling Wing hosted All-Star Leadership Day at the base near Pittsburgh International Airport, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2026. The event brought approximately 400 area high school student leaders and peer influencers together with Air Force and Space Force members to explore STEM-focused career opportunities and leadership principles. Students participated in aircraft tours of a KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III, interactive demonstrations with Airmen across multiple career fields, and hands-on leadership challenge activities. The program is designed to provide immersive exposure to Department of the Air Force careers while strengthening relationships with the local community. The event featured a presentation and student engagement with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and former U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Paul Skenes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)