Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Perez Greeting; Seattle Mariners - Salute to Armed Forces night. recorded at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 15, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 17:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1002712
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-IP596-4954
|Filename:
|DOD_111631157
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Greetings; Seattle Mariners - Salute to Armed Forces night., by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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