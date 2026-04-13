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    Soldier Greetings; Seattle Mariners - Salute to Armed Forces night.

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    7th Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Perez Greeting; Seattle Mariners - Salute to Armed Forces night. recorded at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 15, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 17:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1002712
    VIRIN: 260415-A-IP596-4954
    Filename: DOD_111631157
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldier Greetings; Seattle Mariners - Salute to Armed Forces night., by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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