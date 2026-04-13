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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence hosted Expert Soldier, Expert Infantryman and Expert Field Medic Badge testing Apr. 13-17, 2026. Competitors tested on physical fitness and medical and patrol lanes, and completed a long ruck march to wrap up the week.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002711
    VIRIN: 260415-O-KP881-7631
    Filename: DOD_111631144
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCOE hosts E3B badge testing, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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