FCOE hosts E3B badge testing

The Fires Center of Excellence hosted Expert Soldier, Expert Infantryman and Expert Field Medic Badge testing Apr. 13-17, 2026. Competitors tested on physical fitness and medical and patrol lanes, and completed a long ruck march to wrap up the week.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002711
|VIRIN:
|260415-O-KP881-7631
|Filename:
|DOD_111631144
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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