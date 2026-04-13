Marines with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps conduct a live-fire exercise at Bombing Target 11, North Carolina, March 19, 2026. The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps conducted sea-to-sea and sea-to-shore live-fire drills at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point waterways to sharpen combat proficiency and reinforce mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Landon Lingle)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002710
|VIRIN:
|260319-M-RT718-8742
|Filename:
|DOD_111631137
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Korps Mariniers utilize BT-11 during live-fire training, by Cpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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