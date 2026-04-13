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    Korps Mariniers utilize BT-11 during live-fire training

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Cpl. Landon Lingle 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marines with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps conduct a live-fire exercise at Bombing Target 11, North Carolina, March 19, 2026. The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps conducted sea-to-sea and sea-to-shore live-fire drills at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point waterways to sharpen combat proficiency and reinforce mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Landon Lingle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002710
    VIRIN: 260319-M-RT718-8742
    Filename: DOD_111631137
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, Korps Mariniers utilize BT-11 during live-fire training, by Cpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Dutch
    M240
    BT-11
    Korps Mariners
    live fire

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