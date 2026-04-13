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    B-Roll: 4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division

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    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, participates in routine flight operations near Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 7, 2026. Marines with VMM-774 transported Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division to showcase the MV-22B’s long range and troop transport capabilities in a joint environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002706
    VIRIN: 260407-M-BV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111630909
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: 4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division, by LCpl Breysson Villacortacampos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    4th MAW, 101st Airborne, Marines, Army, USMC Reserve, MFR

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