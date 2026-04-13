B-Roll: 4th Marine Aircraft Wing Conducts Flight Operations with 101st Airborne Division

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, participates in routine flight operations near Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 7, 2026. Marines with VMM-774 transported Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division to showcase the MV-22B’s long range and troop transport capabilities in a joint environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002706
|VIRIN:
|260407-M-BV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111630909
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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