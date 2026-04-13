13th MEU Marines Conduct Vertical Assault Raids

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002694" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct day and nighttime vertical assault raids at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2026. The execution of these raids are key events of the Amphibious Raid Course that tests Battalion Landing Team 2/4’s and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 (Rein.)'s proficiency in complex raid-force tactics and enhances the 13th MEU’s operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary Jenni)