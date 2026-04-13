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    13th MEU Marines Conduct Vertical Assault Raids

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct day and nighttime vertical assault raids at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2026. The execution of these raids are key events of the Amphibious Raid Course that tests Battalion Landing Team 2/4’s and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 (Rein.)'s proficiency in complex raid-force tactics and enhances the 13th MEU’s operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary Jenni)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002694
    VIRIN: 260411-M-EF648-1001
    Filename: DOD_111630637
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 13th MEU Marines Conduct Vertical Assault Raids, by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    13th MEU
    BLT 2/4
    EOTG
    raid
    FromTheSea
    VMM 364 (Rein.)

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