13th MEU Marines Conduct Vertical Assault Raids

U.S. Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct day and nighttime vertical assault raids at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 10, 2026. The execution of these raids are key events of the Amphibious Raid Course that tests Battalion Landing Team 2/4’s and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 (Rein.)'s proficiency in complex raid-force tactics and enhances the 13th MEU’s operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002694
|VIRIN:
|260411-M-EF648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111630637
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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