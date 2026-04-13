Chicago Harbor Lock Opening Day 2026

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District opened the Chicago Harbor Lock April 15, 2026 after completing off-season repairs. This event kicks off the summer boating season at one of the busiest Locks in the nation.



Crews placed new concrete and anchors into the chamber floor, reinforcing the area around the gates to ensure it can withstand immense forces. The hydraulic systems that swing the multi-ton gates open and closed were upgraded tonew, modern units that operate more efficiently and reliably. Work continues on replacing the main generator. to ensure the lock will have a reliable, upgraded power source to keep operating and protecting Chicago in the event of outages.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proud to operate and maintain the Chicago Lock, ensuring it remains a safe, strong, and reliable asset for the city.