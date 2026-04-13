2026 Lacerda Cup and International Sniper Competition Opening Ceremony EPK

U.S. Army Soldiers and international partners participate in the opening ceremony for the 2026 Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition and the International Sniper Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 7, 2026. The Lacerda Cup, held at Smith Gym, is named in honor of the late Staff Sgt. Pedro Lacerda and recognizes excellence in Modern Army Combatives. The International Sniper Competition, taking place at Ruth, Brooks, and Burroughs Ranges, features sniper teams and coaches from across the globe testing long-range precision and tactical skills. Both events are part of the annual Infantry Week, designed to evaluate the lethality and readiness of the force. (U.S. Army video by Joy Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002687
|VIRIN:
|260407-O-FW704-6917
|Filename:
|DOD_111630441
|Length:
|00:12:44
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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