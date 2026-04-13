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    2026 Lacerda Cup and International Sniper Competition Opening Ceremony EPK

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Joy Edwards 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers and international partners participate in the opening ceremony for the 2026 Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition and the International Sniper Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 7, 2026. The Lacerda Cup, held at Smith Gym, is named in honor of the late Staff Sgt. Pedro Lacerda and recognizes excellence in Modern Army Combatives. The International Sniper Competition, taking place at Ruth, Brooks, and Burroughs Ranges, features sniper teams and coaches from across the globe testing long-range precision and tactical skills. Both events are part of the annual Infantry Week, designed to evaluate the lethality and readiness of the force. (U.S. Army video by Joy Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002687
    VIRIN: 260407-O-FW704-6917
    Filename: DOD_111630441
    Length: 00:12:44
    Location: GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 2026 Lacerda Cup and International Sniper Competition Opening Ceremony EPK, by Joy Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    InfantryWeek
    LacerdaCup2026
    ISC2026

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